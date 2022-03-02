Father, son killed as car collides with motorbike

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A father and son died immediately after a speeding car hit their motorcycle near Nakkalapet village under Kanchikacherla police station limits on Tuesday afternoon. According to Nandigama DSP G Nageswara Reddy, the incident happened around 2 pm when K Padmarao, along with his wife and two children, was returning home after visiting their relatives' house in Nandigama.

The accident took place when the car, which lost its control, hit a divider and then collided with Padma Rao’s motorcycle. While Padma Rao and his son Vinay Kumar succumbed to severe injuries on the spot, his wife and other child sustained injuries. They were admitted to Nandigama government hospital.

“The family hails from Gandepalli village of Kanchikacherla mandal. The driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and hit them. A case has been registered against the driver. The vehicle has been seized,” DSP Nageswara Reddy said.