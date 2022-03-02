STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government's ‘Spandana’ lauded at national webinar

The concept of Spandana is to give an opportunity to the common public to meet higher officials directly and lodge a complaint regarding their grievances.

Published: 02nd March 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district SP Siddharth Kaushal on Tuesday gave a presentation on ‘Pratyaksha Spandana through Village Secretariats’ during a webinar on the Mid-Career Training programme organised by National Police Academy in Hyderabad. Trainees and senior IPS officers from various states participated. 

Addressing the participants, the SP briefed about the ‘Spandana’ drive launched by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after he became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2019. Elaborating on how the initative addressed the long pending grievances of the public in not more than a week, Siddharth Kaushal said he himself attends the videoconference from his office in Machilipatnam and directs officials to take action against the complaints lodged by the public at village or ward secretariats. 

“The concept of Spandana is to give an opportunity to the common public to meet higher officials directly and lodge a complaint regarding their grievances. With minor modifications to the existing Spandana, Krishna police has transformed it to ‘Pratyaksha Spandana’. 

“One can avail the same service  offered by the SP just by walking into the nearby village secretariat on Mondays instead of visiting the SP office and saving money and time,” Siddharth Kaushal said. 
Senior IPS officers hailed the village secretariat system and Krishna district police for bringing justice system closer to remote villages.

