370 Indian students on way to Delhi from Slovakia, says Rijiju

NEW DELHI: As many as 370 Indian students, who reached Slovakia from the war zones of Ukraine, will be brought back in two flights on Thursday, Union minister Kiren Rijijju said.

The Minister of Law and Justice is currently at the Slovakian city of Kosice overseeing the evacuation plans of Indian students following a directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the 'Operation Ganga'.

"Today, we will send two flights from here (Kosice) with around 370 students," he told PTI over phone.

Earlier, the minister interacted with the stranded students, who were lodged in hotels in Kosice and provided them with food and other amenities, and said they could face some difficulties as the government has been facilitating evacuation of a large number of Indian students at a very short time.

"There may be certain shortcomings, certain difficulties. I am sure you will bear with that. Because it is not a normal time to evacuate such a large number of students as soon as possible which requires high level of intervention," he told the students.

Rijiju said the prime minister decided that senior ministers should themselves go to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine and lead the evacuation operation.

"What I am doing....trying to get you to Delhi as early as possible. This evening one group will be going. We are getting many more from Ukraine. I am here to ensure that your stay here is comfortable as much as possible," he said.

