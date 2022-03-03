STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy never interfered in Viveka murder case probe: Former DGP

Sawang said the Chief Minister directed him to conduct a free and fair probe into the murder of Vivekananda Reddy and ensure that no innocent was made to suffer.

Published: 03rd March 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Former Director General of Police Gautam Sawang

Former Director General of Police Gautam Sawang

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Wednesday said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had never interfered in the investigation of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. Responding to reports in a section of the media against him in connection with the investigation of the Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Sawang, who is now the Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), said the averments were “categorical misrepresentation of facts and misquotes made out of context.”

Rebutting the contents of the reports that YS Avinash Reddy (Kadapa MP) and two others — EC Surendranath Reddy and D Siva Shankar Reddy — met him as directed by the Chief Minister, Sawang clarified that the trio never met him in connection with the case when he was the DGP.

On his remarks about Jagan referring to them as “two eyes”, he recalled that Jagan said the same to Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Reddy and her husband Rajasekhar Reddy when they came to meet him in September 2019. “The Chief Minister had indeed told me that the families of late YS Vivekananda Reddy and Avinash Reddy were like two eyes to him and that he wanted the probe to be done thoroughly, fairly and meticulously until the truth emerged,’’ the former DGP said.

Sawang said the Chief Minister directed him to conduct a free and fair probe into the murder of Vivekananda Reddy and ensure that no innocent was made to suffer. “Even during the court hearing, the Chief Minister instructed us to place all material and facts before the it and wanted us to comply with the court directions, if it handed over the probe to the CBI,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM Director General of Police APPSC
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp