Vijayawada city to get four air quality monitoring stations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has formulated proposals to install four continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations with 24/7 digital display boards at key locations across Vijayawada which is one of the non-attainment cities identified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The APPCB officials have proposed to set up the air quality monitoring stations at Zilla Parishad High School (Nidamanuru), APTRANSCO Vidya Soudha, VR Siddhartha Engineering College (Kanuru) and Municipal Park (Auto Nagar).

According to the officials, tender procedure for the project has been completed and each station will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore in the proposed locations. The firms that win the tenders will be entrusted with the task of maintaining the stations for one year after the commencement of its operations.

Several years ago, PCB had set up pollution-level display boards at VR Siddhartha Engineering College (Kanuru), Siddhartha Hotel Management College and Municipal Guest House.

However, the display board at Municipal Guest House was removed after the premises was allocated as residence for the High Court Chief Justice. The remaining two display boards are functioning as usual in their respective locations.A senior APPCB official on condition of anonymity told TNIE that apart from the nine manual monitoring stations, the city so far does not have online data of air pollution levels. Staff from PCB will visit the stations as per schedule to collect samples and calculate the contaminants.

While works are being undertaken at a brisk pace for the installation of the air quality monitoring stations, we are in discussions with the authorities concerned to avoid permission issues at the identified locations, the APPCB official said.The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in its report already stated that air quality levels in Vijayawada were declining. According to CPCB, PM10 in Vijayawada and Amravati has increased by two to three times while PM 2.5 increased by six times.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued some regulations to reduce the air pollution levels across the world. Existing (Particulate Matter) PM10 in the air should be 30 microgram/meter cube per annum. While PM2.5 should be 40 micrograms/meter cube per year.

