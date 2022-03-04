Complete sterilisation of strays within a yr: VMC 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to control the menace of stray dogs, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) will go ahead with its plan of action and complete the sterilisation process for dogs within a year, said Municipal Commissioner P Ranjith Basha.The civic body chief along with officials concerned took up the sterilisation process for stray dogs at an operation unit on the premises of Excel Plant in Singh Nagar here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranjith Basha said the neutering procedure will also be carried out simultaneously in all the surrounding villages of the city. In addition to performing operations on stray dogs and domestic dogs in the city, they will also be given an anti-rabies vaccine, he said. The VMC chief advised dog lovers and owners, and representatives of the Blue Cross organisation under the VMC.