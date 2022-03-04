STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Complete sterilisation of strays within a yr: VMC 

The VMC chief advised dog lovers and owners, and representatives of the Blue Cross organisation under the VMC.

Published: 04th March 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Stray Dogs

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to control the menace of stray dogs, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) will go ahead with its plan of action and complete the sterilisation process for dogs within a year, said Municipal Commissioner P Ranjith Basha.The civic body chief along with officials concerned took up the sterilisation process for stray dogs at an operation unit on the premises of Excel Plant in Singh Nagar here on Thursday. 

Speaking on the occasion, Ranjith Basha said the neutering procedure will also be carried out simultaneously in all the surrounding villages of the city. In addition to performing operations on stray dogs and domestic dogs in the city, they will also be given an anti-rabies vaccine, he said. The VMC chief advised dog lovers and owners, and representatives of the Blue Cross organisation under the VMC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation VMC sterilisation Stray dogs
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp