Couple held for killing woman, stealing gold 

After two failed attempts, Durga and Yesobu strangled Nagamani, stole jewels worth over Rs 3 lakh & set her on fire 

04th March 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mylavaram Police have solved the murder case of a woman, with the help of social media platforms and Mahila police, days after the incident was reported near the forest area at Seetharamapuram Tanda in Mylavaram mandal, Krishna district. The police arrested two persons and recovered a gold necklace and a chain weighing 40 grams, gold earrings, silver anklets weighing 56 grams and an additional Rs 3 lakh worth gold ornaments and a motorcycle from their possession. 

Disclosing the case details, Nuzvid DSP B Sreenivasulu on Thursday said the two accused were identified as B Yesobu (45), a native of Mustikuntla village in Tiruvuru Mandal and G Kanaka Durga alias Durga (25) of Sugali Colony. The deceased B Nagamani (43) was a resident of Sugali Colony. She was killed and burnt by the accused for gold. Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal constituted five special teams to trace the accused. 

Explaining their modus operandi, the DSP said Yesobu met Durga, a member of Tiruvuru Mandal Lambadi gang, at work three years ago. Since then, she has been in an extramarital affair with Yesobu, police said. After Durga introduced her aunt Banavat Nagamani to Yesobu, they planned to kill her in a bid to steal gold and cash. Nagamani was staying alone.On February 18, Yesobu, Durga and her two children followed Nagamani on a motorcycle. They took her to the NSP canal embankment outside Kalluru village to kill her and dispose the body in the canal. 

However, they did not execute the plan and returned home due to fear. The next day on February 19, they once again hatched a plan and took her to a pond outside Madhira village. However, that plan failed too.
On February 20, Yesobu along with Durga and her children and Nagamani went to a forest outside Sitarampuram Tanda. While Nagamani was sitting on a rock, the accused strangled her to death with a curtain spring wire. They stole Nagamani’s gold ornaments and set her body on fire. However, they left one earring and she also had her slippers on. 

As soon as the case was registered, the SIT inspected the scene of crime and took photographs of the unidentified woman. They then posted the photographs on social media platforms like Facebook and sent the pictures on WhatsApp groups. These photos were also sent to Mahila police WhatsApp group who further forwarded them to the volunteers. 

Devi, a volunteer from Sugali Colony, saw the photos and identified Nagamani through the earning and footwear. She also informed the police that she had been missing since February 20.Further investigation led the police teams to the two accused who were arrested near PT Kotturu Village on Wednesday evening, the DSP said. 

