KLU takes up Swachh drive in villages

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KL-Deemed-to-be University has been nationally acclaimed for its efficient Swachh Bharat drive taken up by its NSS (National Service Scheme) Cell. In their latest program, 12 villages housing over 7,000 villagers were adopted by the university with the collective aim to cleanse the villages’ public infrastructure including bus stands, government schools, and panchayat offices.

Despite the constraints of the pandemic, over 1,000 members from KLU participated in the mega cleanliness drive. Around 100 faculty and management members also contributed to the noble cause. The adopted villages include Pedapalem, Pathuru, Revendrapadu, Kolanukonda, Vaddeswaram, Gundimeda, Chirravuru, Ramachandrapuram, Srungarapuram, Mellempudi, Ippatam, and Atmakuru in Guntur district.

The volunteers also conducted door-to-door awareness programmes on effective waste management systems and impact of poor plastic disposal.