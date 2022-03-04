STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

PUC student ends life in IIIT Nuzvid hostel room 

Some of his friends found him hanging from the ceiling and informed the RGUKT authorities, who alerted the police. 

Published: 04th March 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 17-year-old first year PUC student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT-Nuzvid) allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on the college campus on Thursday.Naming the deceased as M Ramu Naidu of Damarasingi Village, Vizianagaram, police said he had been worried over his inability to comprehend English. 

Naidu had returned to the campus five days ago after the Sankranthi holidays. Some of his friends found him hanging from the ceiling and informed the RGUKT authorities, who alerted the police. Police said the exact motive for the suicide was not known. The body was shifted to the Government Hospital, Nuzvid, for a post-mortem examination.Police registered a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) CrPC, and are investigating. 

Suicide helpline: OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide IIIT-Nuzvid RGUKT
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp