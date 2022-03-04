PUC student ends life in IIIT Nuzvid hostel room 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 17-year-old first year PUC student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT-Nuzvid) allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on the college campus on Thursday.Naming the deceased as M Ramu Naidu of Damarasingi Village, Vizianagaram, police said he had been worried over his inability to comprehend English.

Naidu had returned to the campus five days ago after the Sankranthi holidays. Some of his friends found him hanging from the ceiling and informed the RGUKT authorities, who alerted the police. Police said the exact motive for the suicide was not known. The body was shifted to the Government Hospital, Nuzvid, for a post-mortem examination.Police registered a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) CrPC, and are investigating.

Suicide helpline: OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000