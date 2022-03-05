Couple held for murder

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nandigama police on Friday solved the murder of a person, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances late on Thursday night.Nandigama DSP G Nageswara Reddy said the deceased was identified as carpenter Vari Appaji (40). He was killed by his live-in partner’s alleged boyfriend Gutti Vijay.

Police said Usha Rani was seeing Appaji and was also in a relationship with Vijay. When Appaji learnt about them, he warned Vijay to stay away from Usha. Both Usha and Vijay developed a grudge and hatched a plan to kill Appaji.

“Vijay called Appaji on March 2 and asked him to meet them to settle the issue. When Appaji came to the town, they drank alcohol in a house. Vijay killed him while he was asleep,” the DSP said. A case was registered under Section 302.