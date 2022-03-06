15 teams qualify national business plan contest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP School of Business (VSB) and Technology Business Incubator-Innovation Incubation Centre (TBI-IIC) has successfully completed the two-day national-level annual business plan competition held virtually. Senior associate professor (VSB) Dr. Vikas Mehra said a total of 44 teams from all over India competed while 15 teams got into the finals.

In the valedictory session held Saturday, Ramesh Kaza, senior managing director, State Street Bank & Trust at Boston, USA participated as the chief guest. He stressed upon the students to think beyond getting a job and said, “It’s okay to fail, if you can’t take risk now, you can’t risk later. Business plans play a vital role in strategies and the perfect execution of business with profitability and sustainability.”

Dr. Raghavendra, associate dean (VSB) said a business plan can bring clarity to the decision-making process regarding key aspects of a business such as capital investments, leases, resourcing, etc. Business plan helps in creating a marketing roadmap, support for funding.