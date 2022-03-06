2-day concert to mark Swarajhari’s anniversary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A solo violin concert was held at Siva Ramayya Kshetram in Satyanarayanapuram here on Saturday, marking the 34th anniversary of Swarajhari, a city-based cultural organisation. Violinist CS Chinmayee from Chennai gave a scintillating performance with a touch of devotion. She was accompanied by S Hariharan (Chennai) on Mridangam and M Hari Babu on Ghatam.

The inaugural concert of the two-day event began with Chinmayee performing Varnam composed by violin maestro Lalgudi G Jayaraman in Nalinikantha Ragam. She continued with Pranamamyaham by Mysore Vasudevacharya in Gowla raga, Marivere Dikkevarayya Rama by Syama Sastry in Anandi Bhairavi raga and Sangeeta Samrajya Sancharini by K Ramamurthy in Mohana Kalyani ragam.

In the two-and-a-half hours concert, Chinmayee also performed a rendition of Carnatic music vocalist and saint Tyagaraja’s Rama Nesamanamevaru-Kharaharapriya, Muthuswami Dikshitar’s Bala Gopala in Bhairavi ragam, and Lalgudi Jayaraman’s Madhuvanthi Ragam.

Music enthusiasts felt the programme provided them an opportunity to treat themselves to some melodious music. On Sunday, Gathra Sangeethajhari will be held at the venue, where renowned vocalist and Kalaimani awardee V Surya Prakash from Chennai will perform a vocal concert. He will be accompanied by CS Chinmayee on violin, S Hariharan on Mridangam and M Hari Babu on Ghatam, the organisers said.