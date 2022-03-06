STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

2-day concert to mark Swarajhari’s anniversary

Violinist CS Chinmayee from Chennai gave a scintillating performance with a touch of devotion.

Published: 06th March 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A solo violin concert was held at Siva Ramayya Kshetram in Satyanarayanapuram here on Saturday, marking the 34th anniversary of Swarajhari, a city-based cultural organisation. Violinist CS Chinmayee from Chennai gave a scintillating performance with a touch of devotion. She was accompanied by S Hariharan (Chennai) on Mridangam and M Hari Babu on Ghatam. 

Violinist CS Chinmayee performs in
Vijayawada on Saturday | Express

The inaugural concert of the two-day event began with Chinmayee performing Varnam composed by violin maestro Lalgudi G Jayaraman in Nalinikantha Ragam. She continued with Pranamamyaham by Mysore Vasudevacharya in Gowla raga, Marivere Dikkevarayya Rama by Syama Sastry in Anandi Bhairavi raga and Sangeeta Samrajya Sancharini by K Ramamurthy in Mohana Kalyani ragam.

In the two-and-a-half hours concert, Chinmayee also performed a rendition of Carnatic music vocalist and saint Tyagaraja’s Rama Nesamanamevaru-Kharaharapriya, Muthuswami Dikshitar’s Bala Gopala in Bhairavi ragam, and Lalgudi Jayaraman’s Madhuvanthi Ragam.  

Music enthusiasts felt the programme provided them an opportunity to treat themselves to some melodious music. On Sunday, Gathra Sangeethajhari will be held at the venue, where renowned vocalist and Kalaimani awardee V Surya Prakash from Chennai will perform a vocal concert. He will be accompanied by CS Chinmayee on violin, S Hariharan on Mridangam and M Hari Babu on Ghatam, the organisers said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siva Ramayya Kshetram Swarajhari
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp