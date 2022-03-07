Two women die of rabies in Vemulavada after cat bites them

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two women reportedly died two months after they were bitten by a cat in Vemulavada village of Movva mandal on Sunday.

According to Movva police, the deceased women were identified as Saali Kamala, 64, and Boddu Nagamani, 43. Both were residents of Vemulavada village’s Dalitawada colony.

Their family members told police that both were bitten by a cat two months ago, while the duo were sitting in front of Nagamani’s residence.

Immediately, they were taken to a nearby private hospital where a doctor administered tetanus injections to them. The doctor also gave medicines. They were observing their health periodically.

On Thursday, the two women fell sick and were admitted to different private hospitals in Vijayawada. Doctors said their health deteriorated and they breathed their last on Saturday.

“Doctors confirmed that the two women died of rabies after being infected by the cat. No case has been registered pertaining to the incident,” police said. A pall of gloom descended in the village following the death of the duo from the same locality.