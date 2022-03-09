STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SRM University presents awards to women faculty

V-C Prof  VS Rao emphasised the importance of achieving the goals of the University by giving impetus to women empowerment.

Published: 09th March 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

SRM University, Amaravati (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP celebrated International Women’s Day by honouring women from different walks of life for their enormous grit and endurance. AP-CID Superintendent of Police (Women Protection Cell) KGV Saritha was the chief guest at the event.

V-C Prof VS Rao emphasised the importance of achieving the goals of the University by giving impetus to women empowerment. “The University also strives to open new vistas of learning for girl students through different clubs, such as the e-cell that promotes women entrepreneurship,” he said. 

Prof Rao stressed that it is important for India to look up to countries like Bangladesh that have been taking extraordinary strides in empowering women. Uttam Pratibha Mahila Awards, a new initiate of Prof VS Rao Foundation to honour women who have been contributing to the welfare of the University, was introduced.

