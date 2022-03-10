SRM-AP team meets ISRO chief, requests support to develop space materials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP pro-vice-chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao, professors Ranjit Thapa and GS Vinod Kumar met Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chairman Dr S Somnath in Bengaluru. The ISRO chief was briefed on some of the research proposals that SRM-AP wishes to carry out at the University in collaboration with ISRO, a release by the University said.

Rockets and satellites used for space launches require materials to operate under adverse conditions. At Low Earth Orbits (LEO), the atomic oxygen at altitudes between 200 km and 700 km causes metal and polymeric surface erosion. In such cases, unforeseeable problems may arise for the spacecraft and space missions.

Prof Narayana Rao requested Dr Somanth to provide the necessary scientific and technical collaboration to develop the required space materials.

The team ledy by the pro-vice-chancellor discussed Additive Manufacturing (AM) and requested collaboration with Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre for setting up a Centre for Additive Manufacturing (3D) at SRM University-AP for developing some of the critical components required for Space Missions. The chairman, in principle, agreed to the requested collaboration, the release said.