Durga temple to hold 9-day fete to mark Ugadi

Special rituals are to be held from April 2 to 10 as part of Vasantha Navaratri festivities.

Published: 11th March 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 05:54 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMS) atop Indrakeeladri will organise nine-day Vasantha Navaratri festivities from April 2 to 10 to mark Ugadi, said temple Executive Officer D Bramaramba. 

In a press release issued here on Thursday, she said special rituals will be conducted on April 2 at 3 am to mark Ugadi. Devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the Goddess from 8 am.   At 9 am, Kalasha Sthapana and Pushparchana will be performed to the presiding deity, followed by Panchanga Sravanam at 10:30 am (Nrtiya Nirajana Vedika), Agni Pratishthapana at 4 pm (Rudra Homam, Yagasala) and Rathotsavam of processional deities of Goddess Kanaka Durga along with Her Consort Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy from Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam, the EO informed. 

From April 3 to 10, special rituals will be conducted using a variety of flowers. On April 9, a special ritual will be performed to Lord Anjaneya and Seetha Rama Kalyanam will be performed on April 10, marking Sri Rama Navami festival. 

Purnahuti will be performed at 9:30 am on April 11 marking the conclusion of nine-day festivities and on the same day Sri Rama Pattabhishekam will be performed by the temple Vedic committee, the temple EO said. Chaitra Masa Brahmotsavams will be also conducted at Kanaka Durga temple from April 12 to 20, Bramaramba added. 

Vahana Sevas

  • Vendi Pallaki April 12
  • Ravana Vahanam April 13 
  • Nandi Vahanam April 14 
  • Simha Vahanam April 15
  • Vendi Vahanam April 16
