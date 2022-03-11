‘Kidney care crucial for good health’  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospitals initiated a programme to highlight the milestone achieved by it in making kidney care accessible to people across the State to mark the World Kidney Day.

The urology department of Manipal Hospitals started the kidney transplant programme in 2014. It has performed 54 kidney transplants with cent per cent success rate.

The post operative care for transplant patient is provided in a separate unit called KTRR under strict infection control principles, the hospital stated.

Dr AVSSN Sridhar, consultant nephrologist, said they felicitated some patients who have completed more than five years after kidney transplant.

Dr Ravi Shankar Ganji, consultant urologist, said, “The health awareness programme can help people in the city understand kidney health.

Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi, director of the hospital, said maintaining kidney health is critical to overall health and well-being of people.