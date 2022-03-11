STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada Mayor writes to theatres for Prabhas movie tickets

The letter went viral on social media platforms on Thursday evening.

Published: 11th March 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Scene from Radhe Shyam

A scene from Radhe Shyam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To everyone’s surprise, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi has written a letter to theatres in the city requesting allotment of 100 tickets for each show to the Honourable Mayor’s Chamber for Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam movie scheduled to be released on Friday. 

The letter went viral on social media platforms on Thursday evening. In the letter, it is stated that in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation limits every month various new cinemas are released in the malls. 

The party representatives and corporators are requesting for tickets for new movie releases. In this regard, the mayor’s office has requested the theatre management to reserve 100 tickets for each show to the VMC without fail. 

From the next new movie releases, the procedure needs to be duly followed. When TNIE contacted the mayor’s office  the officials admitted that a letter was written by the Mayor to a reputed multiplex management for movie tickets of Radhe Shyam movie and the office will pay the amount for the tickets. 

Meanwhile, the theatre management in the city went into shock after receiving the letter from the Mayor’s office. 

