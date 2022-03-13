SRM varsity to organise hackathon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP has taken a unique initiative to launch a National Talent Hunt Hackathon in collaboration with Dare2Compete.The competition aims to reach out to talented GenZ with a flair for coding.It is scheduled to be held online with two stages, including a quiz and a coding round. The quiz contest will be held from 12 pm on March 14 to 11.59 pm on March 27.

The shortlisted participants will be eligible for the online coding challenge to be held on March 29 from 12 pm to 6 pm, a release by the university said. The SRM-AP National Talent Hunt is open for class 12 PCM students of CBSE and ICSE boards. Students will be tested on their knowledge of class 12 PCM syllabus in the quiz, and upon qualifying it, their basic coding skills will also be put to trial.

The university has asked students to grab the opportunity to showcase their expertise and become part of the SRM-AP family with 100 per cent scholarship offers. Participation certificates are also given away to the students. The last date of registration is March 27. Interested candidates can visit SRM website to register: www.srmap.edu.in or https://dare2compete.com/competition/srm-ap-national-talent-hunt-srm-university-srmap-andhra-pradesh-270581