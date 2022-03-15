STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Man kills brother over financial disputes

The deceased was identified as Nakketla Venkata Hemanth Kumar.

Published: 15th March 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Death, murder, killing, dead,

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man reportedly killed his younger brother under the influence of alcohol after a heated argument over financial disputes in Kothapet on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Nakketla Venkata Hemanth Kumar.

The incident came to light on Monday when the father of deceased Nakketla Venkata Gangadhar Rao informed police about the incident.

According to Two-Town circle inspector DKN Mohan Reddy, the accused Nakketla Naveen, Nakketla Venkata Hemanth Kumar and  Nakketla Venkata Gangadhar Rao consumed alcohol on Sunday afternoon at their residence in Kothapet Brahmin Street.

After consuming alcohol, Gangadhar Rao left home to attend a function nearby around 2 pm. When he returned back after an hour, he found that Hemant was dead.

“Naveen confessed to his father that he strangulated Hemanth to death over an argument. Gangadhar Rao rushed Naveen to a private hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival,” inspector Mohan Reddy said. Based on a complaint, two town police registered a case and took the accused into custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nakketla Venkata Hemanth Kumar
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp