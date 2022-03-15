Man kills brother over financial disputes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man reportedly killed his younger brother under the influence of alcohol after a heated argument over financial disputes in Kothapet on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Nakketla Venkata Hemanth Kumar.

The incident came to light on Monday when the father of deceased Nakketla Venkata Gangadhar Rao informed police about the incident.

According to Two-Town circle inspector DKN Mohan Reddy, the accused Nakketla Naveen, Nakketla Venkata Hemanth Kumar and Nakketla Venkata Gangadhar Rao consumed alcohol on Sunday afternoon at their residence in Kothapet Brahmin Street.

After consuming alcohol, Gangadhar Rao left home to attend a function nearby around 2 pm. When he returned back after an hour, he found that Hemant was dead.

“Naveen confessed to his father that he strangulated Hemanth to death over an argument. Gangadhar Rao rushed Naveen to a private hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival,” inspector Mohan Reddy said. Based on a complaint, two town police registered a case and took the accused into custody.