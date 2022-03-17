12 districts log less than 10 new Covid cases, 26 in Anantapur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State reported 69 new infections from more than 12,800 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Wednesday at 9 am. Anantapur district topped the chart with 26 new Covid infections while the remaining 12 districts of the State logged less than 10 fresh cases each. Two districts — Vizianagaram and Nellore — did not report a single Covid infection during the day. T he fresh spike saw the overall infections in the State go past 23.19 lakh from the more than 3.32 crore samples tested. Seven districts reported a spike in cases when compared to Tuesday. The four Rayalaseema districts reported 36 new infections while three north coastal Andhra districts logged 10 new infections as per the report released by the government.

A total of 82 patients recovered from the virus, bringing the caseload to 510. With the increase in daily cases, the active cases in Anantapur continue to rise, and touched 130. East Godavari has the highest of 163 active cases while the remaining 11 districts have less than 50 caseload each. Four districts have less than 10 active cases each with the lowest of four in Srikakulam. No death was reported on Wednesday and cumulative fatalities remain at 14,730.

State govt spent Rs 2,893 cr on Covid treatment, vax

Vijayawada: The State government has spent Rs 2,893.41 crore on treatment of Covid-19 patients. In a reply to a question in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) said government spent the highest amount of Rs 315.27 crore on Covid treatment in Visakhapatnam district, followed by East Godavari (Rs 279 crore), Guntur (Rs 272.88 crore), Chittoor (Rs 266.86 crore) and Krishna (Rs 253.69 crore). The lowest amount of Rs 127.45 crore was spent in Vizianagaram. The government spent Rs 85.79 crore on administering Covid vaccine to people. It included Rs 15.85 crore provided by the Centre.