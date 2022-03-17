STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
70-year-old ends life alleging police brutality, A Konduru cop suspended

Balaji, however, complained to his family that he was tortured by the police, and consumed pesticide.

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Kondur sub-inspector T Srinivas was suspended on Wednesday after relatives of a 70-year-old man, Lakawath Balaji, alleged that police brutality drove him to commit suicide.Nuzvid deputy SP said Balaji, a resident of Repudithanda in A Kondur mandal, was a habitual offender and arrested several times in connection with the smuggling of non-duty paid and country liquor. “Balaji was called to the police station for regular questioning on March 14 as he had 10 cases filed against him by both excise and police officials. SI Srinivas released him the same days after the questioning,” the DSP added. 

Balaji, however, complained to his family that he was tortured by the police, and consumed pesticide. He was rushed a nearby hospital, where he breathed his last during treatment. Demanding justice, his family members and fellow villagers staged a protest in front of the A Kondur police station, and sought an explanation on why the police had to physically assault a 70-year-old man in the name of investigation. “Following the incident, SP Siddharth Kaushal called for a departmental inquiry and suspended the sub-inspector. He issued a charge-memo to Mylavaram circle inspector,” the DSP said.

Suicide Helpline 
OneLife: 78930-78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

