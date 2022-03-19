One arrested for suicide abetment in Krishna 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna police have arrested a person for abetting the suicide of one Garikapati Nagalakshmi, leader of the AP Village Organisation Assistants’ (VOA) Association in Machilipatnam.Disclosing the case details, DSP M Basha said the accused Garikapati Narasimha Rao, is the husband of Bhramarambika SHG member G Nagamani.

Nagalakshmi, a native of Bogireddipalli village, had 37 SHGs under her control and she maintained books of all of them. Nagamani and Nagalakshmi were in dispute over the sanction of loan to a member of the former’s group. As a result of that, the SHG quit Grama Samaikya Sangham maintained by Nagalakshmi.

Later, Nagamani’s husband Narasimha Rao picked up an argument with Nagalakshmi on the expenditure of the organisation. On February 24, Nagalakshmi lodged a complaint against Narasimha Rao at the Bandar taluka police station alleging that he tried to attack her.

On March 14, Nagalakshmi went to Krishna SP’s Spandana programme and lodged a complaint. The same complaint was forwarded to district rural CI. On March 17, Nagalakshmi, offended by the propaganda against her, committed suicide. Chilakalapudi police have arrested Narasimha Rao.