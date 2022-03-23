STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada civic body to focus on getting top spot in Swachh Survekshan

Civic body to improve basic amenities in city to bag the first rank

Published: 23rd March 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

The Benz Circle-II flyover, which was inaugurated by Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After achieving the third cleanest city rank in Swachh Survekshan (above 10 lakh population) during 2021, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is formulating a plan of action to achieve the top rank in the next edition of the country ‘s largest cleanliness survey.

Addressing a meeting at his chamber here on Tuesday, VMC Commissioner P Ranjit Basha directed engineering department officials to focus on improving amenities for the public by constructing toilets and repairing pothole-ridden roads.

The engineering department officials informed Basha that they have constructed 14 standalone urinals, 50 public toilets, 15 community toilets, 18 model toilets out of a total of 65, mainly in the city.

Appropriate measures should be taken by the public health department officials to compost wet waste at onsite compost plants in the city, the VMC chief directed the officials concerned.

He suggested that twin bins should be repaired, besides wall writing should be done with SS-2022 IEC messages for public awareness.

The civic body chief further said that steps should be taken by the sanitation staff to prevent overflowing of UGD manholes in the city. 

The horticulture department officials said they need to set up flower pots at 18 model toilets in the city. He directed the town planning department to erect SS-2022 hoardings at important centres in the city and that the C&D plant be brought into full use.

Instructions were also given to the public health department officials to take all necessary steps to keep the city clean on a regular basis. During the course of the meeting, Basha also discussed the steps to be taken at residential and commercial areas to ensure that Vijayawada remains an open defecation-free city and to implement plastic ban. VMC chief medical officer Dr Geeta Bai and other officials were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Swacch Survekshan
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp