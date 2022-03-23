Vijayawada civic body to focus on getting top spot in Swachh Survekshan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After achieving the third cleanest city rank in Swachh Survekshan (above 10 lakh population) during 2021, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is formulating a plan of action to achieve the top rank in the next edition of the country ‘s largest cleanliness survey.

Addressing a meeting at his chamber here on Tuesday, VMC Commissioner P Ranjit Basha directed engineering department officials to focus on improving amenities for the public by constructing toilets and repairing pothole-ridden roads.

The engineering department officials informed Basha that they have constructed 14 standalone urinals, 50 public toilets, 15 community toilets, 18 model toilets out of a total of 65, mainly in the city.

Appropriate measures should be taken by the public health department officials to compost wet waste at onsite compost plants in the city, the VMC chief directed the officials concerned.

He suggested that twin bins should be repaired, besides wall writing should be done with SS-2022 IEC messages for public awareness.

The civic body chief further said that steps should be taken by the sanitation staff to prevent overflowing of UGD manholes in the city.

The horticulture department officials said they need to set up flower pots at 18 model toilets in the city. He directed the town planning department to erect SS-2022 hoardings at important centres in the city and that the C&D plant be brought into full use.

Instructions were also given to the public health department officials to take all necessary steps to keep the city clean on a regular basis. During the course of the meeting, Basha also discussed the steps to be taken at residential and commercial areas to ensure that Vijayawada remains an open defecation-free city and to implement plastic ban. VMC chief medical officer Dr Geeta Bai and other officials were also present.