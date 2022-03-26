Furious fans vandalise Vijayawada theatre after glitches halt RRR screening

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed near Besant road in the city on Friday morning after fans of Tollywood actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan vandalised Annapurna theatre when the screening of the newly-released RRR movie stopped due to some technical glitch around 8.40 am.

According to the theatre management, the movie screening started around 7.30 am. They faced technical issues for less than a minute after an hour of screening. Irked with the interruption, frenzied fans shouted at the theatre management who immediately rectified the error and continued screening.

However, the management encountered the same glitch for the second time and the fans damaged the theatre property.‘”We have experienced delay for a while followed by glitches in the satellite signal receiver which irked the fans,” a representative from the theatre said.

Disappointed with the interruption in movie screening several times, fans displayed their anger by damaging window glasses, doors, removing nail fencing near the silver screen and damaged chairs in the theatre. Governorpet police and city armed reserve police rushed to the spot and took the situation under control.

“Around 10 youngsters under the influence of alcohol resorted to violence and were taken into custody for damaging the property and creating law and order issues in public places. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections based on the complaint from theatre management,” said South ACP M Srinivasulu.

In a similar incident, fans created tension in Kala theatre at Pipula Road when the movie screening got delayed by one hour. The fans indulged in arguments with theatre staff.

Man brandishes toy gun at theatre, held

Kakinada: A man was taken into police custody for brandishing a toy gun at a cinema in Pithpuram of East Godavari where the newly-released RRR movie was being screened on Friday. Moroju Vykunta Balaji, 30, created a scare at the theatre after showing the gun to his fellow movie-goers, Pithapuram police said. Upon being asked how many bullets did the gun have, Balaji reportedly said it had one. The locals even shot videos of the incident and uploaded it on social media. Kakinada DSP said Balaji was taken into custody and the toy gun was seized.