Vijayawada cops ready to tighten noose around gamblers as IPL gets underway  

The CP said the city police would be taking the help of technology and their informers as bookies often change their hideouts. 

Published: 27th March 2022 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By ​Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Indian Premier League (IPL) back in action, the Vijayawada city police have pulled up their socks and ramped up their vigilance on bookies and online betting organisers.The police personnel and sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) have reportedly activated their network of informers for tip-offs on gambling and betting activities. Simultaneously, they have raised surveillance on past offenders. 

As part of their preparedness, the task force police have collected details of rented apartments and guest houses located in the city outskirts, service apartments and hotels in the city, and deployed informers. Also, background checks are underway at all the recently rented-out flats. 

According to sources in the department, around 500 cases were booked under the AP Gaming Act against bookies and people caught betting in the last three years. “We have put special and patrolling teams on high alert mode to trace any gambling or betting racket, and keep a close eye on the activities of the known syndicates,” Vijayawada city commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata told TNIE. 

The CP said the city police would be taking the help of technology and their informers as bookies often change their hideouts. “The bookies may have a discreet way of operating. So do we,” the CP added. 

23 arrested for gambling, organising rooster fights
Guntur police on Saturday arrested 23 persons for gambling on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, Tadikonda police conducted surprise raids and arrested seven persons for organising cock fights. Similarly, 16 others were arrested at in Lalapet and Mangalgiri for gambling. 

