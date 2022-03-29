By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Inspiration and creativity are very important qualities every student should imbibe from science and scientists, said School of Planning and Architecture registrar KV Uma Maheshwara Rao.

He was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the three-day lecture workshop on ‘Physics Behind Smart Materials’ organised by the Department of Physics at Andhra Loyola College here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao emphasised that the applications of sciences in the form of technology must reach the common man and the society at large. Sri Venkateswara University (Tirupati) prof Jaya Shankar asked the students to prepare themselves to pitch projects that can be funded by various government organisations.

He said that institutions like the National Academy of Sciences are encouraging young minds to evolve themselves by taking up small research projects. Correspondent Dr Sahayaraj, vice-principal Raju and Royappa, HoD of Physics Srinivasa Sastri, organising secretary of the workshop Dr Ch Srinivas Rao and other faculty members were also present.