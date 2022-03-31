STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Ensure supply of potable water during summer’

Earlier in the day, Ranjit Basha inspected road and drain works taken up at Lotus Landmark under the 14th Finance Commission funds. 

Published: 31st March 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VMC Commissioner P Ranjit Basha on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply for residents during Summer. He asked the officials to collect drinking water samples on a random basis and send them for testing at the laboratories. 

The civic body chief on Wednesday conducted a ground-level inspection at Lotus Landmark, Kedareswarapeta, Pezonnipeta, Baptist Palem and inquired about the difficulties faced by the local people in the supply of potable water. Earlier in the day, Ranjit Basha inspected the road and drain works taken up at Lotus Landmark under the 14th Finance Commission funds. 

At Kedareswarapeta, the municipal commissioner examined chlorine testing of fresh water at the reservoir and sought details from the officials about measures being taken in supplying drinking water to the residents.

Later, the commissioner examined water samples collected at various locations. Sanitation and sewage management through drains have also been monitored and public health officials were directed to implement better sanitation practices to check garbage at various places. He also asked the officials concerned to make sure that garbage is removed from the drains.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VMC Commissioner drinking water samples potable water
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp