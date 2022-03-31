‘Ensure supply of potable water during summer’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VMC Commissioner P Ranjit Basha on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply for residents during Summer. He asked the officials to collect drinking water samples on a random basis and send them for testing at the laboratories.

The civic body chief on Wednesday conducted a ground-level inspection at Lotus Landmark, Kedareswarapeta, Pezonnipeta, Baptist Palem and inquired about the difficulties faced by the local people in the supply of potable water. Earlier in the day, Ranjit Basha inspected the road and drain works taken up at Lotus Landmark under the 14th Finance Commission funds.

At Kedareswarapeta, the municipal commissioner examined chlorine testing of fresh water at the reservoir and sought details from the officials about measures being taken in supplying drinking water to the residents.

Later, the commissioner examined water samples collected at various locations. Sanitation and sewage management through drains have also been monitored and public health officials were directed to implement better sanitation practices to check garbage at various places. He also asked the officials concerned to make sure that garbage is removed from the drains.