Andhra government hospital staffer killed in road accident

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A contract employee working at Nandigama Government Hospital was killed in a road accident near Kanchikacherla on Saturday morning. The deceased was identified as Thota Bharat (28), a resident of Avanigadda town.According to police, the incident happened around 9 am in the morning when Bharat was on his way to hospital and was hit by an unidentified vehicle at Kanchikacherla bypass road. Locals, who noticed the incident, informed the police.