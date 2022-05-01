STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Carnatic music concert enthrals music lovers

Swarajhari, a music organisation, on Saturday organised Gatra Gana Sabha at Sri Sivaramakrishna Kshetra Sravana Sadanam (Ramakoti).

Artistes perform during Gatra Sangeeta Sabha in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Swarajhari, a music organisation, on Saturday organised Gatra Gana Sabha at Sri Sivaramakrishna Kshetra Sravana Sadanam (Ramakoti). The vocal concert by Sudhir Sarma Koride (Australia) and assisted by Pappu Gnanadev (Chennai) on violin, Sai Raghavan (Chennai) on Mridangam and Sainath (Chennai) on Ghatam enthralled the audience.

Sudhir Sharma, initially, began his concert with Ninna Bhajane Raga composed by Saint Tyagaraja. During the three-and-a-half hour long event, Sharma captivated music lovers with his melodious singing. His performance included popular kritis of Saint Tyagaraja and it helped him to strike a chord with the listeners.  

The vocalist performed Epaniko of Asaveri raga, Samiki Sari of Begada raga, Nenaruchunchura of Simha Vahini raga, Nevada Ne Gana of Saranga ragam, Ennaga Manasu of Neelambari raga and Dandamu Bettenaru of Balahamsa raga composed by Saint Tyagaraja. Sharma’s selection of ragas and traditional approach went well with the audience.

