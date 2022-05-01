STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pharma college ex-principal dies in mishap in Andhra

Former principal of Siddhartha College of Pharmaceutical Sciences Garikapati Devala Rao was reportedly killed in a road accident near Stella Maris College on Saturday afternoon.

Published: 01st May 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former principal of Siddhartha College of Pharmaceutical Sciences Garikapati Devala Rao was reportedly killed in a road accident near Stella Maris College on Saturday afternoon. According to locals, Rao was travelling on a scooter along with his daughter when he hit a VMC cleaning vehicle after he lost control of the vehicle.

While Rao succumbed to injuries, his daughter was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) who was on his way, noticed the accident and asked his staff to take the injured to a nearby hospital. He further arranged a vehicle to rush them to hospital immediately. Rao’s family members thanked the MP for his gesture.

