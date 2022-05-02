Vijayawada: Retinoblastoma Whitathon to be organised on May 15

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chess Grandmaster and Arjuna Awardee Koneru Humpy unveiled t-shirts for Whitathon walk to be organised by the Kode Venkatadri Chowdary Campus and LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Vijayawada on May 15. The walk will start from LVPEI’s campus at Tadigadapa in Vijayawada and cover a distance of five kms.

Speaking on the occasion, Hima Bindu Yalamanchili Centre for Eye Cancer and Campus Head Kode Venkatadri Chowdary Campus, LV Prasad Eye Institute Head Dr AnasuaGanguly Kapoor said that Whitathon is LV Prasad Eye Institute’s annual cause-related event focusing on raising awareness and funds for early diagnosis and treatment of Retinoblastoma - a life and vision-threatening eye cancer in children.

The funds raised through the run will help the institute to provide free treatment to children from underprivileged families, she said. Public can register here.