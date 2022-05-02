STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Retinoblastoma Whitathon to be organised on May 15

The walk will start from LVPEI’s campus at Tadigadapa in Vijayawada and cover a distance of five kms.

Published: 02nd May 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Eyes, retina, optical, vision

Representational image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chess Grandmaster and Arjuna Awardee Koneru Humpy unveiled t-shirts for Whitathon walk to be organised by the Kode Venkatadri Chowdary Campus and LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Vijayawada on May 15. The walk will start from LVPEI’s campus at Tadigadapa in Vijayawada and cover a distance of five kms.

Speaking on the occasion, Hima Bindu Yalamanchili Centre for Eye Cancer and Campus Head Kode Venkatadri Chowdary Campus, LV Prasad Eye Institute Head Dr AnasuaGanguly Kapoor said that Whitathon is LV Prasad Eye Institute’s annual cause-related event focusing on raising awareness and funds for early diagnosis and treatment of Retinoblastoma - a life and vision-threatening eye cancer in children.

The funds raised through the run will help the institute to provide free treatment to children from underprivileged families, she said. Public can register here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Whitathon walk Retinoblastoma LV Prasad
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp