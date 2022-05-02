Vijayawada's Bhavani island ropeway works to begin soon

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: If everything goes as planned, tourists arriving in the city can visit Bhavani Islands through a ropeway soon. The Centre has accorded permissions regarding financial assistance to the project.According to the tourism department officials, a few years ago, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) proposed a ropeway in public private partnership (PPP) mode on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBOT) basis. The project was estimated at Rs 12.20 crore to promote tourism and augment footfall at the Bhavani Island. Due to various reasons the project could not materialise further.

A senior official told TNIE that the Centre has approved around 200 ropeway projects across the country, of them two will come up in the State — One in Vijayawada Berm Park and other in Srisailam.Disclosing the details of the proposed ropeway project, he said that in 2013 the department proposed to introduce a ropeway service between Indrakeeladri and Bhavani Island. However, the project was shelved due to various technical reasons.

Currently, boats are the only means of conveyance to the island. About 200 to 300 tourists visit Bhavani Island each day. On holidays and weekends, the number crosses 1,000-mark and touches 2,500-mark during Karthika masam. Considering the tourism potential, the department has once again brought the proposal to the notice of the Centre. A feasibility study was also conducted and a detailed report was drafted. After examining the proposal, the Centre has given its nod to introduce a passenger ropeway from the base of the Krishna River to Bhavani Island. Works in this regard will begin soon after finalising the tenders, he said.