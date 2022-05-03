HCL presents Top Achievers Award to NEC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Narasaraopeta Engineering College (NEC) has received the prestigious ‘Top Achievers Award’ from HCL, Chennai, a multi-national software company, vice-chairman of NEC group of colleges MS Chakravarthy said.K Syam Kumar Reddy, the corporate relations officer of NEC received the award at Chennai HCL Office.

Chakravarthy said the NEC students have demonstrated exceptional abilities in advanced technology courses such as AWS, PYTHON, Salesforce and Microsoft. Chakravarthy said that NEC has signed MoUs with IBM, Microsoft and Amazon Cloud labs.