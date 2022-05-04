Akshaya Tritiya brings cheers to gold traders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya brought marginal profits to jewellers as city residents made a beeline to jewellery showrooms here on Tuesday. Gold merchants said that they had little business on the auspicious day when compared with previous years, where business was dampened due to the pandemic.

Several jewellers in the city offered up to 20 per cent discounts on jewellery to attract customers. Aome shops also offered gifts, including silver coins. The cost of 24 carat gold was Rs 51,510 (10 grams) in local markets.

One of the customers M Jyotsana, a homemaker said, “Due to the pandemic, I didn’t purchase gold earlier. This year I got an opportunity to purchase ornaments.”Mukesh Jain, owner of Mayuri Jewellers said that his store witnessed a moderate rush on an auspicious day.

Metrology dept holds raids

The Legal Metrology department conducted raids on jewellery showrooms on Tuesday. “We carried out surprise checks in the city, rural areas and Gudivada. A team has identified anomalies in a weighing machine at a jewellery store in Ramalingeswara Nagar,” an official said.