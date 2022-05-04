STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Akshaya Tritiya brings cheers to gold traders

The Legal Metrology department conducted raids on jewellery showrooms on Tuesday.

Published: 04th May 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Gold Jewellery

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya brought marginal profits to jewellers as city residents made a beeline to jewellery showrooms here on Tuesday. Gold merchants said that they had little business on the auspicious day when compared with previous years, where business was dampened due to the pandemic.

Several jewellers in the city offered up to 20 per cent discounts on jewellery to attract customers. Aome shops also offered gifts, including silver coins. The cost of 24 carat gold was Rs 51,510 (10 grams) in local markets.

One of the customers M Jyotsana, a homemaker said, “Due to the pandemic, I didn’t purchase gold earlier. This year I got an opportunity to purchase ornaments.”Mukesh Jain, owner of Mayuri Jewellers said that his store witnessed a moderate rush on an auspicious day. 

Metrology dept holds raids

The Legal Metrology department conducted raids on jewellery showrooms on Tuesday. “We carried out surprise checks in the city, rural areas and Gudivada. A team has identified anomalies in a weighing machine at a jewellery store in Ramalingeswara Nagar,” an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshaya Tritiya profits jewellers Gold merchants auspicious day discounts pandemic Raids
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp