All examination centres declared ‘No-phone Zones’

Invigilators, non-teaching staff on duty not allowed to bring mobiles to exam centres.

Published: 04th May 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Government has decided to initiate stern action against malpractices during the ongoing class X exams in the State.With a series of malpractices coming to light in the State, the school education department has declared all examination centres as ‘No-phone Zones’.Orders in this regard were issued by the School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday. 

As per the orders, invigilators, departmental officers, other non-teaching and other departmental staff on examination duty such as ANMs, police personnel including the Chief Superintendents shall not bring mobile phones to the examination centres. No other electronic devices such as smartwatches, digital watches, cameras, bluetooth devices, earphones, ear pods, tablets, laptops,  fitness trackers, etc. shall be permitted in the examination centres, both by the staff and students. 

Strict enforcement will be kept and any phone or other electronic device found on the premises of the examination centre from staff or candidates shall be immediately confiscated and the same shall be recorded. 

Besides that, all the District Educational Officers were directed to jumble the invigilators for the remaining examinations. The process should be ensured that the invigilators shall not be appointed in the centres in which the students from his/her parent-school are appearing for the examinations. 

The class X examinations began in 3,700 odd centres across the State on April 27 and will continue till May 7. So far, 30 government teachers were suspended and 44 faculty members were arrested by the police for resorting to malpractice during the ongoing exams.

