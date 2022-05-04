Body found in parked car in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A body was found in a parked car near VMC School under Patamata police station limits on Tuesday. Details of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, said Patamata police.

According to Patamata circle inspector R Suresh Reddy, they received information from locals that a foul smell was emanating from the car around 7 pm in the evening.

Upon receiving the information, Patamata police rushed to the spot and found the body in the car. The Clue team has gathered evidence from the car. Police have registered a case of a suspicious death.

The car door was opened and the body was sent for post-mortem. “Based on the car registration number, we are trying to collect the details of the deceased. So far, there were no signs of injuries on his body. A post-mortem report will reveal the cause of death,” said Suresh Reddy.