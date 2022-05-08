National-level technical festival conducted at NEC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Narasaraopeta Engineering College on Friday inaugurated Jubilation 2k22, a national-level technical festival. Joint Collector A Syam Prasad released the poster of the event on Friday.

Jubilation 2k22 is a platform for the convergence of intellectual resources designed to refine concepts and foster scientific attitude among students.

Vice-principal Dr D Suneel stated that over 600 candidates have registered for the events from all over the State. Engine assembling and dissembling, technical quiz, project expo, brain bee, smart manager, code contest, web design contest, tech hunt were conducted by five engineering and MBA departments.

Vice-chairman MS Chakravarthi said the is a platform for students to bring out their creative and innovative ideas.