STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

National-level technical festival conducted at NEC

Vice-principal Dr D Suneel stated that over 600 candidates have registered for the events from all over the State.

Published: 08th May 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Narasaraopeta Engineering College . ( Photo | Facebook, @necnrt )

Narasaraopeta Engineering College . ( Photo | Facebook, @necnrt )

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Narasaraopeta Engineering College on Friday inaugurated Jubilation 2k22, a national-level technical festival. Joint Collector A Syam Prasad released the poster of the event on Friday.

Jubilation 2k22 is a platform for the convergence of intellectual resources designed to refine concepts and foster scientific attitude among students. 

Vice-principal Dr D Suneel stated that over 600 candidates have registered for the events from all over the State. Engine assembling and dissembling, technical quiz, project expo, brain bee, smart manager, code contest, web design contest, tech hunt were conducted by five engineering and MBA departments.

Vice-chairman MS Chakravarthi said the is a  platform for students to bring out their creative and innovative ideas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narasaraopeta Engineering College Jubilation 2k22 technical festival
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp