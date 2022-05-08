Stone laid for various projects in Machilipatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Secretary (Municipal Administration) Y Sri Lakshmi Saturday directed the officials concerned to prepare a plan of action for developing Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on par with Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation. Sri Lakshmi laid the foundation stone for various projects to be taken up by the Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation in Machilipatnam at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore.

Sri Lakshmi completed her education in Machilipatnam during her childhood. Her father donated Rs 5 lakh for the development of a park in the name of Erra Nageswara Rao, the municipal officials said.

While the municipal funding for the development of the park is Rs 29 lakh, Rs 22 lakh will be spent from the AMRUT funds and the park will be developed. Compound walls around the park, entrance including green gate, greenery development, electrification works with high mast lights, drainage irrigation facilities, walking track, exercise equipment will be set up.

Later, at a meeting with the municipal officials and corporators at the R&B Guest House, Sri Lakshmi enquired about sanitation and drinking water supply conditions in various divisions in the city.

The corporators were urged to visit divisions in the morning and monitor sanitation and drinking water supply. Saplings should be planted on major roadsides and central medians, besides installing tree guards and developing centre lighting in all divisions in the city to transform them as model divisions.

The corporators were advised to take up plantation drives in their respective divisions during the Monsoon season. AP Greening and Beautification Corporation managing director Rajasekhar Reddy, former minister Perni Venkataramaiah and other officials were present.