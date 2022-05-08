STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Stone laid for various projects in Machilipatnam

Sri Lakshmi laid the foundation stone for various projects to be taken up by the Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation in Machilipatnam at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore.

Published: 08th May 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation. ( Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation. ( Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Special Secretary (Municipal Administration) Y Sri Lakshmi Saturday directed the officials concerned to prepare a plan of action for developing Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on par with Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation. Sri Lakshmi laid the foundation stone for various projects to be taken up by the Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation in Machilipatnam at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore.

Sri Lakshmi completed her education in Machilipatnam during her childhood. Her father donated Rs 5 lakh for the development of a park in the name of Erra Nageswara Rao, the municipal officials said.
While the municipal funding for the development of the park is Rs 29 lakh,  Rs 22 lakh will be spent from the AMRUT funds and the park will be developed. Compound walls around the park, entrance including green gate, greenery development, electrification works with high mast lights, drainage irrigation facilities, walking track, exercise equipment will be set up.

Later, at a meeting with the municipal officials and corporators at the R&B Guest House, Sri Lakshmi enquired about sanitation and drinking water supply conditions in various divisions in the city.

The corporators were urged to visit divisions in the morning and monitor sanitation and drinking water supply. Saplings should be planted on major roadsides and central medians, besides installing tree guards and developing centre lighting in all divisions in the city to transform them as model divisions.

The corporators were advised to take up plantation drives in their respective divisions during the Monsoon season. AP Greening and Beautification Corporation managing director Rajasekhar Reddy, former minister Perni Venkataramaiah and other officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
plan of action developing Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp