Unidentified assailants kill 41-year-old in Nandigama

A 41-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the agricultural fields near the Excise and Prohibition office in Nandigama town on Friday evening. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A 41-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the agricultural fields near the Excise and Prohibition office in Nandigama town on Friday evening. According to Nandigama ACP G Nageswara Reddy, the incident happened on Thursday night and came to light on Friday evening when the villagers noticed the unidentified body in a pool of blood.

The deceased was identified as mason Mekapothula Siva Kumar. The ACP said Siva was bludgeoned to death with a rock and beer bottles by unidentified assailants over some personal issues.

“The deceased left home on Thursday evening when he received a phone call from his friends but did not return home. Worried family members alerted their relatives and searched for Siva in the town and other places where Siva works,” said the ACP.  A case was registered and an investigation was on.

