Worker dies of electrocution in Uppulur village

An agricultural worker was killed after he came into contact with a live wire on Saturday.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  An agricultural worker was killed after he came into contact with a live wire on Saturday. The incident happened in Uppulur village of Kankipadu mandal and the deceased worker was identified as Musali Katamraju.

According to Kankipadu police, the incident happened around 2 pm when Katamraju came to the field for work and came into contact with a live wire, which fell on the ground due to a gale on Friday. A case of accidental death has been registered and the body was sent for post-mortem.

