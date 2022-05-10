CPI protest against LPG hike

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPI on Monday organised protests across the State demanding rollback of hike in domestic gas cylinder prices. Several leaders and activists were detained in Vijayawada when they tried to take out the ‘Chalo Amaravati’ protest rally.

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna and other leaders took out a rally in Anantapur. They were arrested and shifted to different police stations. Later in the evening, CPI and other Left parties condemned the arrests of activists.They accused the State government of stifling public voice.