Parents’ Assn seeks Inter admission online 

He pointed out that the officials have failed to explain the irregularities made by the corporate educational institutions in the State to the High Court. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh Committee has appealed to the state government to conduct admission procedure for Intermediate courses 2022-23 through online and implement reservation in corporate colleges, besides bringing an ordinance for a few regulations. In a letter sent to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, committee convener Sikaram Sri Hari said that they were supporting the government’s initiative of establishing a fee regulation committee. 

He pointed out that the officials have failed to explain the irregularities made by the corporate educational institutions in the State to the High Court. “We appeal to the chief minister to intervene and prevent the exploitation of corporate educational institutions in the state by issuing an ordinance and passing a Bill in the Assembly to protect the interests of the students and parents,” Sri Hari said. 

