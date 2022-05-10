SAAP hires 13 coaches to train 50 talents

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) has appointed 13 Khelo India coaches in the first phase to train the budding sports persons. SAAP vice-chairman and managing director N Prabhakar Reddy on Monday said around 50 students will be trained in various sports.

The coaches are K Sai Kiran (Nellore, football), M Neelima Niraja (Chittoor, hockey), S Girish (Vizag, athletics), E Ravi Kumar (YSR Kadapa, hockey), G Kasi Rao (Kurnool, athletics), P Sitaramanjaneyulu (Vizianagaram, boxing), B Srinu (Eluru, power lifting), T BalaKrishna Reddy (Palnadu, athletics), A Lohith (Kakinada power lifting), A Ravindranath (Anantapur, fencing), K Chinna Rao (Prakasam, boxing), G Raju Sri Kanth (Srikakulam, athletics) and K Swamy (NTR, power lifting), he said.