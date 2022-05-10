STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SAAP hires 13 coaches to train 50 talents

The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) has appointed 13 Khelo India coaches in the first phase to train the budding sports persons.  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) has appointed 13 Khelo India coaches in the first phase to train the budding sports persons. SAAP vice-chairman and managing director N Prabhakar Reddy  on Monday said around 50 students will be trained in various sports. 

The coaches are K Sai Kiran (Nellore, football), M Neelima Niraja (Chittoor, hockey), S Girish (Vizag, athletics), E Ravi Kumar (YSR Kadapa, hockey), G Kasi Rao (Kurnool, athletics), P Sitaramanjaneyulu (Vizianagaram, boxing), B Srinu (Eluru, power lifting), T BalaKrishna Reddy (Palnadu, athletics), A Lohith (Kakinada power lifting), A Ravindranath (Anantapur, fencing), K Chinna Rao (Prakasam, boxing), G Raju Sri Kanth (Srikakulam, athletics) and K Swamy (NTR, power lifting), he said.

