Security to be enhanced at 15 areas around Vijayawada railway station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) officials conducted a joint mass combing operation to inspect and identify problematic and vulnerable locations in and around Vijayawada railway station on Monday. As part of the inspection, Rana and senior divisional security commissioner Valleswara B Thokala and other officials checked location along the track in a tower car covering Vijayawada yard, up yard, bulb cabin, VNC cabin and ROBs at Ajith Singh Nagar and Yerrakatta and took stock of the situation.

Further, the teams inspected abandoned cabins along the track side and entry points from where ganja peddlers can enter railway tracks and instructed officials to tackle drug menace, anti-social elements and those consuming alcohol in open areas.

Addressing media persons after inspection, the Police Commissioner said a total of 15 locations were identified as crime prone and assured that security will be enhanced at those places during night hours. He further said the GRP and RPF officials will take up exercise to make the railway station and its premises safe and secure. “Passengers safety will be given top priority and security will be beefed up at railway station and all the grey areas which were identified during the inspection,” he said.

Meanwhile, Valleshwara appealed to passengers to refrain from trespassing and entering the station without valid journey and platform tickets. He urged the public to use 139 (railway helpline), 1098 (Childline) and Dial 100 in case of any emergency.