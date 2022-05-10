Segregate dry, wet waste at source, urges VMC 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar has called upon the public to segregate dry and wet waste before handing it over to sanitation workers. The civic body chief on Monday inspected various divisions and enquired about problems being faced by the public.

YSRC leader Devineni Avinash briefed the Commissioner on various issues being faced by the people of the division, including walking track at APSRM High School under division No. 20, construction work to be taken up in the school under the Nadu-Nedu programme, construction of secretariat building and improvement of medical services at the Urban Health Centre.

Responding, Swapnil assured that appropriate steps will be taken to resolve the problems and to repair damaged drains. As part of the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme, the corporation collects garbage directly from households through CNG vehicles, he said and urged people to segregate wet and dry garbage before handing it over to the sanitation staff.

The Commissioner also said that dumping of garbage in drains will create a serious impediment to the drainage of sewage and cause sanitation problems. VMC CMOH Dr Geeta Bai and other officials were also present.