Krishna district police bags two SKOCH awards in curbing anti-social activities, cybercrime

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police on Wednesday received two SKOCH awards for their projects - Operation Hawk and Cyber Wing projects. While Operation Hawk was implemented to prevent youngsters indulging in anti-social activities such as ganja consumption and country liquor and Cyber Wing project focussed on preventing and educating people on cybercrimes.

SP Siddharth Kaushal said the Operation Hawk anti-smuggling surveillance grid was designed to prevent people from indulging into illegal activities."Similarly, Cyber wing played a major role in prevention and detection of cybercrime. It also created awareness on existing cyber laws," the SP said.