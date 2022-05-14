STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada police arrest security employee in Kanaka Durga temple theft case

According to sources, a private security employee working on the same floor allegedly committed the crime and hid the ornaments in the bathroom to avoid being caught during a security check.

Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The One-Town Police have reportedly arrested the culprit who stole ornaments from the hundi earnings of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD), on Friday. However, the police and temple authorities are yet to confirm the same.

It may be recalled that temple staff along with seva staff participated in hundi counting on the sixth floor of Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam in the presence of Special Protection Force (SPF) and private security personnel on Monday.

During surprise checks, a packet of jewellery - including a gold chain with a pearl, bronze ring of Goddess Lakshmi and Bentex red stone earrings - worth Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 was found in one of the washrooms. The police then launched an investigation to nab the culprit.

According to sources, a private security employee working on the same floor allegedly committed the crime and hid the ornaments in the bathroom to avoid being caught during a security check. Police had registered a case under IPC Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) based on a complaint lodged by temple EO D Bramarambha.

As a part of the investigation, West Zone ACP K Hanumantha Rao constituted a special team who examined the CCTV footage and recorded the statements of employees and other persons who participated in the counting process. 

