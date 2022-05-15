STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kanaka Durga temple theft: Vijayawada police arrest attender

While counting the offerings and donations of devotees, the accused took a break, went to the restroom and hid a packet of gold ornaments and Rs 4,000 cash inside a commode.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada One-Town police on Saturday arrested a attender working at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) in connection with the theft case of gold ornaments from the temple earnings on Monday.

Addressing the media at One Town police station, DCP (West Zone) K Babu Rao said the accused, Kagga Pulla Rao (51) alias Pullayya, has been working as an attender in the Durga temple for more than 20 years. He took part in the Hundi counting process on the sixth floor of Mallikharjuna Mahamandapam on Monday along with other staff and volunteers on May 9.

While counting the offerings and donations of devotees, Pulla Rao took a break, went to the restroom and hid a packet of gold ornaments and Rs 4,000 cash inside a commode. The issue came into light on the same day around 2 pm when a Special Protection Force (SPF) constable recovered the gold ornaments from a plastic bag from the washroom during inspection. 

Police examined CCTV footages and noticed suspicious movement of Pulla Rao. He was seen entering the toilets besides the hundi counting hall in a hurry and coming out after 10 minutes. "Pulla Rao admitted to his crime during interrogation. Our investigation revealed that he stole Rs 10,000 during hundi counting on April 11 and another Rs 6,000 on March 20 in the same manner," the DCP said. 

