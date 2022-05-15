Vijayawada: Man sets himself ablaze, dies after jumping off flyover

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An unidentified man allegedly committed suicide by setting himself ablaze and jumping off from a bridge near Ramavarappadu ring centre on Saturday night. Patamata police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Vijayawada Government General Hospital for postmortem.

According to Patamata police, the incident happened on Saturday around 9 pm when the man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, poured petrol and set himself ablaze and jumped off the flyover.

Noticing the incident, passers-by informed police, who rushed the spot and shifted the body to GGH for postmortem. "The details of the deceased and reasons behind the suicide are yet to be ascertained," said the police. A case of suspicious death under section 174 of CrPC was registered and the investigation was on.