STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Man sets himself ablaze, dies after jumping off flyover

According to police, the incident happened on Saturday around 9 pm when the man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, poured petrol and set himself ablaze.

Published: 15th May 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Burnt body, Burns, Immolation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An unidentified man allegedly committed suicide by setting himself ablaze and jumping off from a bridge near Ramavarappadu ring centre on Saturday night. Patamata police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Vijayawada Government General Hospital for postmortem. 

According to Patamata police, the incident happened on Saturday around 9 pm when the man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, poured petrol and set himself ablaze and jumped off the flyover.

Noticing the incident, passers-by informed police, who rushed the spot and shifted the body to GGH for postmortem. "The details of the deceased and reasons behind the suicide are yet to be ascertained," said the police.  A case of suspicious death under section 174 of CrPC was registered and the investigation was on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Government General Hospital Vijayawada fire
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp